Mitch Evans dominates in Mexico City, takes overall lead in Formula E championship

Kiwi driver Mitch Evans has broken through for just his second Formula E career win in Mexico but it's being called one of the most dominant victories in the championship's history.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The win in Mexico City today moved Evans to first overall in the championship and his performance from the first corner made him look the part.

After light contact with Porsche’s German driver Andre Lotterer on the opening corner, Evans went clear of the pack and cruised to an impressive four second victory.

Meanwhile, Lotterer and others were getting caught up in multiple crashes far behind Evans who admitted over radio comms it felt "so good" to be clear of the dramas.

As Evans took the checkered flag, commentators hailed his poised race from start to finish as "one of the most dominant races in the history of the championship".

Evans humbly said the result was more a reflection of his crew than him.

"The guys gave me such a good car and I just had to hit my targets," Evans said after the race.

"Hats off to everyone - this feeling is really nice, to get our first win of the season."