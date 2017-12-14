Mitch Evans climbs Formula E standings after sixth place finish in Mexico Grand Prix

Mitch Evans has continued to hold his own in the electric-powered Formula E season, finishing sixth in Mexico to climb another spot in the standings.

Mitch Evans Source: Getty

Evans put motor problems in qualifying behind him to improve from 14th on the grid and secure points for his Jaguar Racing team.

He moved ahead of Switzerland's Edoardo Mortara on the standings to seventh and sits a place behind German Daniel Abt, who won the fifth round race in Mexico City.