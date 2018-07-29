 

Michael Schumacher's son Mick claims Formula 3 title

AAP
That's one more racing title for the Schumacher family.

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, secured the Formula 3 European Championship title on the final weekend in front of a home crowd at Hockenheim.

The 19-year-old German finished second in the second race to reach an insurmountable 347 points.

"It's a slightly unreal feeling, I'm absolutely delighted," Schumacher said. "All I can say is thank you to everyone in the team for your support during this incredible season."

Schumacher had eight wins on his way to the title in his second season with the PREMA Theodore Racing squad.

Lewis Hamilton, who is closing in on his fifth F1 crown, is among former F3 title winners with a car powered by a Mercedes engine.

The son of the legendary Michael Schumacher had his first taste of victory in Belgium this morning. Source: Formula 3
