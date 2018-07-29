Michael Schumacher's son Mick claims Formula 3 title

Kiwi Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley has failed to convert his great qualifying run into championship points at the Japanese Grand Prix after finishing 13th.

Hartley earned his highest qualifying position in his career for the race yesterday when he claimed sixth but saw much of that slip away in the opening corners of the race.

The Kiwi was 10th entering the second lap.

It only got worse from there as he slowly slipped outside the points positions to finish 13th while Lewis Hamilton stormed to victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, claiming his fourth straight Formula One win and moving a step closer to a fifth world championship.

Starting from pole, the Mercedes driver was never seriously challenged and crossed the finish line 12.919 seconds ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third, 14.295 seconds back.

Hamilton has won six of the last seven races and now leads Sebastian Vettel by 67 points with four races left.

Vettel started eighth and quickly moved up to fourth place, overtaking both Toro Rosso cars that started ahead of him.

But the Ferrari driver attempted to pass Max Verstappen on the ninth lap and the two cars collided with the Ferrari spinning off into the runoff. The move dropped Vettel back to 18th place.