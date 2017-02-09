 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Michael Holland gets the ride of his life in a Toyota Racing Series single seater

share

Michael Holland 

Seven Sharp Reporter

Ahead of this weekend's NZ Grand Prix the Seven Sharp reporter got the call-up.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Michael Holland

Media

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
Musashikuni Mamu, 145kgs took down his 110kg adversary, Tomisakae Ryutaro, with one brutal move.

Watch: Sumo wrestler unleashes vicious UFC-like move to knock down opponent

00:09
2
The Racing 92 lock was in typical fine form when asked which of his Kiwi comrades he prefers to tackle at training.

Watch: 'He's a girl!' - Former All Black Ali Williams pulls no punches on his legendary Kiwi team mates

00:44
3

All Black Tuipulotu looking to move on from 'challenging and difficult time' on family and team mates after being cleared of doping

00:32
4
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

00:20
5
All Blacks stars busted out their best dance moves in the latest Super Rugby promotional video.

Watch: Julian Savea steals spotlight with slick moonwalk in Parris Goebel's promo

00:32
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

After testing positive for banned drugs 1 NEWS can confirm Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's B test has come back negative.

02:49
The police figures fly in the face of government claims that we're winning with war.

New figures go against government claims, suggest NZ losing war on P

A support group working to educate people about the dangers of P claim the government are losing their battle.


00:20
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.

01:00
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.

02:09
The new initiative comes following criticism over NZ's reaction to Trump’s travel ban.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

The taskforce is being run by six or seven staff members 24 hours a day.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ