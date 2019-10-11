McLauglin claims dual poles on day two following disastrous first race

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has put a difficult day behind him to claim pole for both of Sunday's races at the Tailem Bend SuperSprint.

Scott McLaughlin in action (file picture). Source: Photosport

After being tangled in multiple incidents during race one of the event on Saturday, the Ford flyer dominated qualifying at the South Australian circuit.

McLaughlin secured his 73rd career pole, and 12th of the season, as he goes about extending his 151-point championship lead over Holden rival Jamie Whincup.

"We were good in qualifying (on Saturday) and the car was fantastic in the race so just good bounce back," Shell V-Power ace McLaughlin said.

"It was a pretty crazy race and hopefully we can have a good couple of starts and see where we're at after the first lap."

McLaughlin's DJR Penske teammate Fabian Coulthard survived the most dramatic race of the season to claim his first victory of 2020.

Whincup was penalised for nudging McLaughlin off track in the opening lap, meaning the seven-time champion finished 19th.

McLaughlin didn't earn the wrath of the stewards for that incident and instead made a gallant charge to close within reach of an improbable podium finish.

But McLaughlin earned the same 15-second punishment as Whincup for a late-race clash with Lee Holdsworth and he finished 15th.

Sunday's first race will get under way at 12.25pm AEST, with Holden pair Shane van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert to start from P2 and P3.