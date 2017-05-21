 

McLaughlin's dream run ended after slow start allows fellow Kiwi Van Gisbergen to snag checkered flag

Defending Supercars champion Shane Van Gisbergen has snatched victory in today’s 200km race at Winton with Jamie Whincup giving Red Bull Racing a one- two finish.

SVG was joined on the podium by Red Bull racing teammate Jamie Whincup for a one-two finish.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The Holden duo ended Ford's Scott McLaughlin's three-race winning streak despite the DJR Team Penske star starting from pole position.

"It's been tough but we're on our way back and feeling really good," Van Gisbergen said.

McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard retained his grip on the overall lead, but Whincup has shaved his advantage to four points.

Whincup, who started from second on the grid, jumped McLaughlin at the start and led for a majority of the race.

But when he ran wide at the circuit's final turn, Van Gisbergen seized his opportunity heading into the last 10 laps.

With fellow New Zealander Coulthard hot on his tail, Van Gisbergen led him deep into a turn, allowing Whincup to pounce on his inside.

"I got through with a bit of a help from my Kiwi brother beside me, but then I stitched him up on the next corner," Van Gisbergen said.

"It was good battling but I had to do that to Fabian get Jamie back in front because Fabian had a speed advantage."

Van Gisbergen threatened from the outset as he made early moves after starting from fifth.

"I haven't felt that aggressive for a while, I was really pushing hard on the first few laps making pretty bold passes," he said.

But when the safety car was called for after Michael Caruso crashed on the 50th lap, Van Gisbergen got the break he needed to put his teammate under pressure.

While Whincup was happy with the team's performance, he said he was gutted to remain winless this year.

"I did everything I could today to win the race," Whincup said.

"All I want to do is win a race and I can't get there."

After winning the opening three races of the season, Van Gisbergen and RBR endured a lean run as Penske took the ascendancy.

"We've been lacking a little bit to the other cars," he said.

"In qualifying we're still weak, but racing I think after today I feel a lot better and hopefully we can keep pushing to get to their level."

Prodrive Racing Australia's Cameron Waters was delighted to finish fourth, while McLaughlin was happy to salvage fifth place after winning yesterday’s 120km race.

McLaughlin slipped to third on the leaderboard, one place in front of Van Gisbergen ahead of next month's round in Darwin.

