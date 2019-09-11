TODAY |

McLaughlin finishes third in second Sydney race as surprise Supercars dark horse takes checkered flag

Holden dark horse Nick Percat has won his first Supercars race since 2016 by eclipsing Jamie Whincup in the seven-times series champion's 500th career start.

Percat started the first of two Sunday races at Sydney Motorsport Park from sixth but flew past Whincup, who led from pole until lap 23.

It was the 31-year-old Brad Jones Racing driver's third career victory from his 200th start and first since an Adelaide 500 triumph four years ago.

Whincup secured his second podium of the Supercars' first round since February but was left disappointed not to claim the chequered flag in his milestone race.

Percat said the race was one he would never forget.

"It's amazing and I can't thank Brad (Jones) and the whole team enough; obviously he can't be here but thanks for having the faith in me," Percat said.

"It's taken a few more years than I would've wanted but as soon as we're in a good position we throw everything at it."

Two-time defending champion Scott McLaughlin was sluggish early, dropping back to sixth but used his smarts to cross the line in third.

McLaughlin will begin Sunday's second race from pole after breaking his own qualifying record at the western Sydney track.
His hot lap was better than the mark which he set at the venue in 2018.

On Saturday, McLaughlin claimed the first Supercars race since February by holding off van Gisbergen in a thrilling climax.

McLaughlin (two) and Whincup and Percat have won the season's only four completes races, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the championship into hiatus since March's abandoned round in Melbourne.

