Max Verstappen ends Mercedes dominance to win Silverstone Formula 1 GP

Max Verstappen has ended Mercedes' dominant start to the Formula 1 season, winning the 70th Grand Prix in Silverstone.

Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix Source: Associated Press

The Dutchman's Red Bull is the first non-Mercedes to claim the chequered flag since the competition got back underway last month.

Verstappen looked after his tyres in the race, a tactic which paid dividends as he beat Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valterri Bottas.

"I didn't see it coming", said Verstappen after the race.

"After the first stint we seemed really good on tyres and we didn't have many tyres issues at all."

"It is a great result to win here and I am incredibly happy. We have not had an opportunity to push them so far this season. We need to use soft tyres - that seems to suit our car."



Despite some early struggles, Hamilton still managed to pass Bottas for second place with two laps to go.

The fittingly thrilling race marked 70 years since the F1 championship started at Silverstone in 1950.