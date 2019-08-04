TODAY |

Max Verstappen claims pole position for Brazilian Grand Prix

Associated Press
More From
Motorsport

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position on Saturday for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

It’s the second career pole for Verstappen, who beat Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by just 0.123 seconds at Interlagos.

“Straight away from Q1 the car was flying, that was an enjoyable drive,” the 22-year-old Dutch driver said. “We are very happy with this. I'll try to finish it off now."

Verstappen’s first pole was at the Hungarian GP in August. He won the Austrian and German GPs this season.

Six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes will start from third position. The 2018 winner at Interlagos finished 0.191 seconds back and promised to be “a bit more aggressive” on Sunday.

Four-time F1 champion Vettel, who has only won in Singapore this season, said he was beaten “fair and square” by Verstappen.

“I am happy with a front-row start, so we will see tomorrow," said Vettel.

His teammate Charles Leclerc clocked the fourth fastest lap in qualifying, but will start from 14th because of an engine-change penalty.

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull’s Alexander Albon finished fifth and sixth, but will move up one position because of Leclerc’s penalty.

Hamilton was fastest in final practice earlier, 0.026 quicker than Verstappen.

The Brazilian GP is the penultimate race of the season. Hamilton secured the season title in the previous race in the U.S.

Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix Source: Associated Press
More From
Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Watch: Tongan-Kiwi Junior Fa drops US opponent twice with brutal body shots as he wins in Utah
2
Australian batsman refuses to walk despite blatant catch behind
3
South Otago rugby player who punched ref for red card gets lifetime ban - report
4
Kiwi heavyweight Hemi Ahio maintains his perfect record with KO win in the US
5
Fiji turn on the style to claim thrilling victory over Barbarians
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Kiwi Scott McLaughlin seals back-to-back Supercars championship

Scott McLaughlin to chase Supercars title from rear of Sandown grid after penalty issued for Bathurst breach

Shane van Gisbergen keeping positive despite Sandown crash all but ending slim Supercars title hopes

McLaughlin finishes fifth as Whincup wins at Sandown