Marcus Armstrong takes home first feature race win in penultimate race of Formula 3 Championship in Sochi

Kiwi race car driver Marcus Armstrong has won the penultimate race of the 2019 Formula 3 Championship in Sochi.

Today's mixed wet-dry race win on the Russian F1 Grand Prix race circuit saw Armstrong turn a P3 qualifying position into a dominant victory - his first feature race win.

Teammate Robert Shwartzman came in second place after lagging a second behind.

"I'm really happy. The start was pretty good again just like Monza even though the track was not in ideal conditions," the Christchurch native said.

"I took a risk with the clutch mapping which paid off because the grip was very low. I pushed a bit too hard trying to fight with Nico Kari but in the end, I was all out.

"Credit to Robert [Shwartzman], who played it fairly but I knew he wasn't doing anything stupid so I didn't take risks, just took my chances, pushing to take the win."

Marcus Armstrong. Source: Spark

The wet conditions saw multiple drivers crash and mar the first quarter, with virtual and full safety car periods.

Shwartzman is now holding an unassailable championship lead on 202 points, with Jehan Daruvala second in 157 and Armstrong third on 144.

