Marcus Armstrong takes home first feature race win in penultimate race of Formula 3 Championship in Sochi

Kiwi race car driver Marcus Armstrong has won the penultimate race of the 2019 Formula 3 Championship in Sochi.

Today's mixed wet-dry race win on the Russian F1 Grand Prix race circuit saw Armstrong turn a P3 qualifying position into a dominant victory - his first feature race win.

Teammate Robert Shwartzman came in second place after lagging a second behind.

"I'm really happy. The start was pretty good again just like Monza even though the track was not in ideal conditions," the Christchurch native said.

"I took a risk with the clutch mapping which paid off because the grip was very low. I pushed a bit too hard trying to fight with Nico Kari but in the end, I was all out.

"Credit to Robert [Shwartzman], who played it fairly but I knew he wasn't doing anything stupid so I didn't take risks, just took my chances, pushing to take the win."

Marcus Armstrong. Source: Spark

The wet conditions saw multiple drivers crash and mar the first quarter, with virtual and full safety car periods.