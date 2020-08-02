TODAY |

Liam Lawson puts in sublime drive for Formula 3 victory

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi Liam Lawson has notched his second victory of the Formula 3 season, taking victory to start the weekend at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The Kiwi held off tough competition to start the weekend at Silverstone in style. Source: Spark Sporrt

Starting second on the grid behind American Logan Sargeant, Hitech Grand Prix driver Lawson took the lead after the first turn, sweeping around the outside at the famous Stowe corner.

Lawson's move made all the more impressive without using his car's drag reduction system (DRS), which is offline until the third lap of the race.

From there, Lawson didn't relent - holding his lead for the entirety of the 20 lap-race, finishing at the front behind a safety car after an incident.

The Kiwi currently sits third in the Formula 3 driver's championship standings with 50 points, only behind the Prema Racing duo of Sargeant and current leader, Oscar Piastri.

