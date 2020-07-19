TODAY |

Liam Lawson forced out of Formula 3 race as car bursts into flames

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson lasted just five laps in his latest Formula 3 race, forced to retire as his car burst into flames in Hungary.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi driver had a day to forget in Hungary overnight. Source: Spark Sport

Lining up at the Hungaroring, Lawson started 11th on the grid, however the Hitech Grand Prix and Red Bull Academy driver showed why he’s so highly regarded, moving up to fourth at the time of his retirement.

Sadly though, Lawson’s race came to an abrupt end in spectacular fashion, with flames bursting out the back of his car, forcing the Kiwi out of the race.

“Gutted about the result, but got some nice photos,” Lawson posted on Instagram after the race, won by France’s Theo Pourchaire.

Despite the retirement though, Lawson still sits eighth in the Formula 3 championship standings with 25 points.

Australian Oscar Piastri leads with 62 points, 37 ahead of Lawson heading into tonight’s second race in Hungary.

