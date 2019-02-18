Liam Lawson claims first Formula 2 pole

TODAY |

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson has claimed his first pole position in Formula 2.

Liam Lawson Source: Photosport

Lawson set the fastest time in qualifying for this weekend's grand prix in Baku, Azerbaijan with a lap of 1:54.217, finishing ahead of teammate Jüri Vips 

He said it was a special milestone.

"I haven't had a pole position in such a long time," Lawson said.

"I had one last year in Formula 3, but it was because in front having penalties, so it doesn't really count. To have it outright on track is pretty cool."

Fellow New Zealander Marcus Armstrong has qualified sixth fastest for the feature race.

The first Sprint Race starts at 7:25pm NZT tonight.

