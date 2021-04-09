TODAY |

Liam Lawson adjusting to the busy life of being a motorsport star

Source:  1 NEWS

Up-and-coming Kiwi motorsport star Liam Lawson is used to going fast, as shown on his F2 debut when he surprised the world by winning his first ever event.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lawson has swapped out F2 for the DTM series, all part of a busy schedule for the young man. Source: 1 NEWS

But now life is coming at him fast, as he becomes a man in demand.

He has moved into a new apartment in the UK, has bills to pay, and plenty of washing to do.

"I made an omelette, it's the first time I've made anything by myself and it's the worst omelette I've had I swear," Lawson told 1 NEWS.

But you can forgive the youngster for his cooking skills after a hectic few weeks, he's now been testing GT3 Ferrari's in Hockenheim's winter.

"Over the next couple of months there's going to be a lot of times while there's not F2 stuff, I'll just be going and testing, going and testing."

It is all part of Lawson's crazy schedule this year.

Not only is he chasing F2 glory, but he is also racing in Europe's elite touring car championship, the DTM series, where he was selected alongside F1 driver Alex Albon.

"The biggest thing going from a single seater to this car is being able to put that car on the limit," Lawson said.

"I always get a bit worried that I'm not going to be able to do that when I drive other cars but I was happy I was able to do that."

The Pukekohe teen is the youngest in the championship and after the first day of testing he posted the fourth-fastest time.

But he has no plans to change careers.

"The goal is absolutely still the same and I don't want to take anything away from that F1 is still where I want to go."

Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:24
Iwi of Ka Mate creator concerned NZ Rugby have not spoken to them about Silver Lake deal
2
Authorities: NFL player killed five people, including two kids, before turning gun on himself
3
American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson looks back on life-threatening capsize that left him trapped underwater
4
Jimmy Spithill seeking America's Cup revenge in SailGP series
5
Son of disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong charged with sexual assault of underage girl
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
02:08

Kiwi youngsters gearing up to make motorsport history
00:23

Shane van Gisbergen shakes off pain to claim famous come-from-behind Supercars victory

Motorsport pioneer and former Top Gear presenter Sabine Schmitz dead, aged 51

Formula One commentator Murray Walker dies, aged 97