Lewis Hamilton takes pole, Mercedes lock out front row for Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to take pole position for the seventh time at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the second practice session at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria Source: Associated Press

It was Hamilton’s second straight pole this season and record-extending 90th of his Formula One career — 22 more than next-best Michael Schumacher.

“I just have to pinch myself, it doesn’t register,” Hamilton said. “It does not seem real."

Hamilton has won seven times at the Hungaroring and the veteran British driver needs one more to equal F1 great Schumacher’s single-track record of eight wins, when the French GP was held at Magny-Cours.

Hamilton was .107 seconds quicker than Bottas and .93 faster than Racing Point driver Lance Stroll.

“The car was on fire today ... I'm going to try and get some big points tomorrow,” said an exuberant Stroll, whose teammate Sergio Pérez was fourth.

Racing Point uses Mercedes engines and is looking quicker than Ferrari, which is falling behind. Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and teammate Charles Leclerc were fifth and sixth — both around 1.3 slower than Hamilton — who was beaten 7-5 for poles by Leclerc last year.