TODAY |

Lewis Hamilton set for boost in Canadian Grand Prix with engine upgrade

AAP
More From
Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton is set to receive a boost in his quest for a sixth Formula One world championship, with Mercedes to unleash an upgraded engine for this week's Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton's peerless Mercedes team have dominated this season, finishing first and second at all but one of the opening six rounds.

The Briton, with four victories under his belt, is 17 points clear of teammate Valtteri Bottas and 55 ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the championship standings.

And world champions Mercedes are poised to strike another blow to their rivals with the planned introduction of their first fresh engine of the season at Montreal's high-powered Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Mercedes will be the last of the front-running manufacturers to introduce its new-specification power unit this year, with Ferrari and the Honda-powered Red Bull team having already brought in their first updates in Spain and Azerbaijan respectively.

Drivers are only permitted to use three engines without penalty throughout the 21-round campaign.

The good news for Hamilton comes in stark contrast to the troubles at Ferrari.

Vettel has not won a race since last August's Belgian Grand Prix, a streak of 14 rounds.

Ferrari's under-fire team boss Mattia Binotto provided a rather bleak assessment of their chances.

"We know we're not competitive enough right now and, for the time being, we haven't got any more changes coming on the car that will have a significant effect on the problems we have encountered since the start of the season," he said.

"We arrive here ready to do our best and to put the mistakes of the last few races behind us."

Hamilton has won three of the past four races staged in Canada and will match Michael Schumacher's record of seven wins there with another triumph on Sunday.

The world champion, 34, last weekend flew to New York via a stopover at Mercedes' Northamptonshire factory after Niki Lauda's funeral in Vienna.

Lewis Hamilton wins the Chinese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton wins the Chinese Grand Prix Source: Associated Press
More From
Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
James Tedesco of New South Wales attacks during the Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues State Of Origin Game 1 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 5 June 2019. Photo credit: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz
Maroons hold off late NSW Blues surge, take out Origin I after brilliant try-double by Dane Gagai
2
Joshua suffered his first loss against Ruiz Jr, losing his WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles in New York.
Eddie Hearn denies rumours Anthony Joshua was 'badly' hurt in sparring before Andy Ruiz Jr fight
3
Pongia died last month after losing his battle with cancer.
Sir Peter Leitch aiming to fundraise $70,000 for daughter of late Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
4
Queensland defeated NSW 18-14 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
Queensland claim Origin opener against NSW after superb try-double by Dane Gagai
5
New Zealand's Matt Henry and Martin Guptill celebrate a wicket. New Zealand Black Caps v Bangladesh. One day international cricket. 1st ODI. McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand. Wednesday 13 February 2019. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
Cricket World Cup diary: Black Caps' Matt Henry gets opportunity to stake his claim against Bangladesh
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin celebrates win at Supercars Championship at Winton Motor Raceway in Benalla, Australia.

Scott McLaughlin chasing rare Supercars milestone after winning first race in Winton
Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin celebrates win at Supercars Championship at Winton Motor Raceway in Benalla, Australia.

Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin recovers after first-lap tangle to win Supercars race
02:06
The Austrian driver drove during 1970s and 1980s, nearly dying in a horrifying crash .

'Struggling' Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Niki Lauda - 'A bright light in my life'
1 NEWS

Chaos erupts as NASCAR rivals get into heated punch-up at All-Star Race