Lewis Hamilton in self-isolation after meeting with two confirmed coronavirus cases

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed he has been self- isolating despite not showing symptoms, after being in contact with two people recently who have contracted coronavirus.



Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix. Source: Associated Press

Hamilton was at an event in London in early March where he met actor Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who have both since tested positive for Covid-19.



Hamilton then flew out to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, the first race of the F1 season, which was called off last Friday morning.



And the six-time world champion has revealed since then he has kept himself distanced from other people.



"I want to let you know that I am doing well," the six-time world champion Hamilton said in a statement on Twitter.



"There has been speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for coronavirus. I have zero symptoms and it has now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris.



"I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn't showing any symptoms at all."



In all, the first seven season races are now off, and F1 hopes to start the season on June 7 in Azerbaijan.

