Lewis Hamilton edges closer to Formula 1 title after victory in Italy

Lewis Hamilton is on the verge of a seventh world Formula 1 title after his latest victory in Italy.

Mercedes pulled off a one-two finish through Hamilton and Valteri Bottas finishing behind him in second at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The result secures a seventh straight constructors championship for the team.

Hamilton can with the individual title at the next race, provided his teammate Bottas doesn't out-score him by more than seven points.

"It was an exhausting race. The speed we were having to go after a poor start, it is very overwhelming right now," Hamilton said.

"I look at my crew and I know all the men and women here and back in the factory and they are the unsung heroes."

He capped the day off by doing a shoey on the podium with Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who came third.

Bottas' result were also impressive on a day that proved problematic for many drivers.

He struggled with a damaged car after a piece of Ferrari debris was lodged behind the front wheels, costing at least 0.5secs a lap.