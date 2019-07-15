TODAY |

Lewis Hamilton cruises to victory at Spanish GP

Source:  1 NEWS

Lewis Hamilton has led from start to finish to win the Spanish Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix. Source: Associated Press

The victory is the Mercedes driver's fourth after six races so far this year.

The British driver was too quick for Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who was unable to repeat his win in last weekend's race.

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas took third, behind Verstappen.

The 35-year-old's win extended his World Championship lead to 37 points over the Dutchman Verstappen.

Not only that, it was Hamilton's 88th career victory and moves him three away from Michael Schumacher's all-time record.

He did break one of Schumacher's records though, with his 156th podium finish.

