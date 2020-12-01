TODAY |

Lewis Hamilton admits 'one of the hardest weeks' after Covid-19 diagnosis

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Lewis Hamilton has "one of the hardest weeks" after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain exits his car after wining the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. Source: Associated Press

The Formula One racing driver is hoping to return to the sport for the final Grand Prix of the season after finding out he had Covid-19 after getting a test on December 1.

Taking to Twitter, Lewis said: "It has been one of the hardest weeks I've had for some time. I've just been focusing on recovering and trying to get back in shape.

"Today, I have been feeling great and got my first work-out in. I wanted to let you know I'm OK. I hope I can get back in the car soon."

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed Lewis is "not great" after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff shared a few days ago: "He is not great. Covid-19 is something you mustn't take lightly and he is in safe hands. That is the most important. But it is those early days that are always not so nice. Mild symptoms and then obviously, as you can imagine, a race driver out of his car and combining it with Covid, he would rather sit in there [the team garage]."

Lewis, who was recently crowned F1 world champion for a record-equalling seventh time, had been forced to miss this past weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain due to his illness.

He shared the news of his diagnosis on social media, saying: "Hi guys, I'm devastated that I won't be racing this weekend. Since we started the season in June my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we have been in order to stay safe. Unfortunately, even though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive. I have immediately gone into self-isolation for 10 days.

"I am gutted not to be able to race this weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others. I am really lucky that I feel OK with only mild symptoms."

Motorsport
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
