Late Kiwi rally legend Possum Bourne's son ready to follow father's footsteps

Rally fans might recognise the name but probably not Spencer Bourne’s face.

Bourne, son of New Zealand rally legend Possum, is about to honour his dad's memory later this year.

“I've been a part of this world since I was a kid because of Possum and it's something that while there's an element of tribute to it, it's mainly something that I've always wanted to do and something I've always wanted to be a part of.”

The 22-year-old, even kitted out in Possum's trademark Subaru suit, has signed up for the Battle of Jack's Ridge rally in South Auckland in November.

Bourne warns not to expect anything near the level of his father yet though, with “a day at rally school” his only real experience in the motorsport.

But that's not stopping him lining up alongside some of New Zealand's best drivers of today.

Former WRC driver Hayden Paddon will be there along with Supercars stud Shane van Gisbergen.

However, it’s having the Bourne name back on the track 17 years after Possum's death that has organisers thrilled.

“Possum was a wonderful driver and a wonderful ambassador for New Zealand motorsport and he did very well on the rally world circuit,” organisers Peter Johnston said.