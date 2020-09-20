Kiwis dominate in historic Supercars finish, McLaughlin takes out final race

Holden's Shane van Gisbergen has continued his 2020 fightback after winning a third Supercars race from his past four starts.

Shane van Gisbergen drives the #97 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB leads Scott McLaughlin drives the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang during race 2 of the 2020 Supercars Championship round at The Bend Motorsport Park Source: Getty

The 31-year-old produced a flawless drive at Tailem Bend on Sunday, passing Ford rival Scott McLaughlin on turn one of the first lap to grab a lead he would never relinquish.

Kelly Racing's Andre Heimgartner was the first Ford across the line, finishing ahead of championship leader McLaughlin in third.

McLaughlin's Shell V-Power teammate Fabian Coulthard was next - to follow up his Saturday race win - meaning the top four were all drivers from New Zealand.

Van Gisbergen had endured a forgettable season full of near-misses until breaking through for two victories on the final day of the second Townsville SuperSprint two weeks ago.

While he has left a run at a championship run too late, van Gisbergen's 39th career victory will further boost his confidence.

"A Kiwi one, two and three is pretty sick," van Gisbergen said.

"What a turnaround from (Saturday). We had no tyre life, and kept blistering them.

"The car came alive and we came out to battle, so really cool."

The race wasn't so pleasing for van Gisbergen's Triple Eight teammate Jamie Whincup, who is the only driver still within reach of preventing McLaughlin from winning a third-straight championship.

Whincup continued his struggles at The Bend by slumping to a costly 17th position.

Later in the day Scott McLaughlin took out the final race staking his claim on the overall drivers championship with team mate Coulthard finishing in second.