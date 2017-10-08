 

Kiwi V8 driver Scott McLaughlin gutted to lose Sydney Supercars

AAP
Another safety car calamity has put a dent in Scott McLaughlin's hopes of securing a maiden Supercars title.

Just as happened at Winton, the Ford flyer struggled from a restart and conceded a lead and lose a race that appeared his at Sydney Motorsport Park on Saturday night.

The safety car allowed Red Bull Holden rival Shane van Gisbergen to capitalise, entering all-out aggressive mode to fly past McLaughlin and claim a thrilling and historic race under lights.

McLaughlin, who started in pole, dropped further behind as van Gisbergen's teammate Jamie Whincup to overtook him with three laps to go and ended up in third.

With the 300km stanza at Eastern Creek worth double points, van Gisbergen's fifth win of the season cut the gap on McLaughlin in the standings to only 89 points.

With six rounds to go, van Gisbergen is hitting top-form to create pressure on his fellow New Zealander at the top and put doubt in McLaughlin's mind after the heartbreak of losing the championship in the final race last year.

McLaughlin said he was "very gutted" to be denied an eighth win of the season.

"I'm proud of the team and the strategy they played," McLaughlin said.

"I guess we probably just got caught out a bit there with the safety car.

"I tried my best and I wasn't gong to die trying in holding Shane and Jamie back but hopefully it was a good show for the fans."

"I wanted to win the first night race and I was trying my hardest."

The series reverts to a normal weekend of two races for the debut appearance at the Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia on August 24-26.

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN / ALEXANDRE PREMAT (Shell Penske Ford). Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000. 2017 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Round 11. Mount Panorma, Bathurst NSW 8 October 2017. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz
Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin in action for Ford at Mount Panorama, Bathurst. Source: Photosport
Scott McLaughlin shatters course record, grabs Supercars pole in Sydney

AAP
The cream has risen to the top in qualifying for the first Supercars night race in Australia for 21 years.

After some surprises were thrown up in the first practice yesterday, Ford star Scott McLaughlin smashed the track record at Sydney Motorsport Park with a scorching lap of 1:27.9494.

The championship leader's scintillating display saw him take his 11th pole position of the season and 44th of his career.

At just 25, McLaughlin sits in third behind only seven-time champion Jamie Whincup and the legendary Peter Brock on the all-time pole list.

"I'm stoked for everyone here, the car was awesome and it was a tough qualifying session," McLaughlin said.

"I'm still getting used to those (qualifying) three-stage ones but I think they're great for the fans."

He will be joined on the front-row by his Shell V-Power teammate Fabian Coulthard for the historic race under lights tonight.

It's the sport's first weekend racing under lights in Australia since 1997's Calder Park round, with 60 temporary light towers set-up around the Eastern Creek circuit.

The New Zealand ace's biggest threat to his push for a maiden title, Red Bull Holden's Shane van Gisbergen, will start from third and Nissan veteran Rick Kelly snatched fourth.

Holden star Whincup battled hard to get to fifth in a boost for his confidence.

Drivers are predicting the sole race of the round to be a "wildcard" considering the series hasn't raced under lights since heading to Abu Dhabi in 2011.

Adding into the mix, it's a 300km endurance test that is worth double the points of a regular race.

McLaughlin has a 131-point gap on van Gisbergen in the championship after the pair split the two races at Ipswich last month.

Coulthard and Whincup won the two Sydney races last year.

Scott McLaughlin of DJR Team Penske during the Coateshire Newcastle 500, at the , Newcastle, New South Wales, November 24, 2017. Copyright photo: Clay Cross / www.photosport.nz
Scott McLaughlin Source: Photosport
Former Formula 1 champion Niki Lauda in hospital after lung transplant operation

Associated Press
Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda has undergone a lung transplant.

The Vienna General Hospital says the operation was performed Thursday because of a "serious lung illness." It didn't give more specific details in a brief statement and said the 69-year-old Austrian's family would make no public comment.

Lauda won the Formula One title in 1975, 1977 and 1984.

He suffered serious burns in a fiery crash at the German Grand Prix in 1976. Lauda has twice undergone kidney transplants, in 1997 and 2005.

Lauda was appointed as Mercedes' non-executive chairman in 2012 and was involved in the signing of Lewis Hamilton to the F1 team.

Niki Lauda.
Niki Lauda. Source: Getty
