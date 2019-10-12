Kiwi teenager in shocking crash after attempted passing move goes horribly wrong

Kiwi teenager Peter Vodanovich has been involved in a dramatic crash at Bathurst this afternoon on the final lap of the Toyota 86 series race.

Vodanovich, 18, attempted to pass several of his rivals on the outside at the chase, clipping a rival and rolling violently in the sand trap.

Vodanovich spoke to 1 NEWS and was grateful for the safety and medical crew after walking away with no injuries.

“Yeah I’m all good, just very thankful they were there to help me out,” Vodanovich told 1 NEWS.

The young Kiwi was disappointed and apologetic that his misjudged passing move resulted in the wild crash.

“I thought I had a move around the outside, but obviously it wasn’t there,” he admitted.

“Got to say sorry for that, it was my mistake.”

“Just a bit mad about it all, but I can be happy that I’m okay.”

As dramatic as the crash was, it hasn’t done any damage to the 18-year-old's confidence.