TODAY |

Kiwi teenager in shocking crash after attempted passing move goes horribly wrong

1 NEWS
More From
Motorsport

Kiwi teenager Peter Vodanovich has been involved in a dramatic crash at Bathurst this afternoon on the final lap of the Toyota 86 series race.

Vodanovich, 18, attempted to pass several of his rivals on the outside at the chase, clipping a rival and rolling violently in the sand trap.

Vodanovich spoke to 1 NEWS and was grateful for the safety and medical crew after walking away with no injuries.

“Yeah I’m all good, just very thankful they were there to help me out,” Vodanovich told 1 NEWS.

The young Kiwi was disappointed and apologetic that his misjudged passing move resulted in the wild crash.

“I thought I had a move around the outside, but obviously it wasn’t there,” he admitted.

“Got to say sorry for that, it was my mistake.”

“Just a bit mad about it all, but I can be happy that I’m okay.”

As dramatic as the crash was, it hasn’t done any damage to the 18-year-old's confidence.

“Definitely not, I’ll be out there soon,” he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Peter Vodanovich walked away after a dramatic crash in the Toyota 86 series race. Source: fox sport AU
More From
Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:50
Extraordinary footage shows Japanese team wading through typhoon flooding in order to practice
2
What every Japan v Scotland outcome does for the RWC - and who the All Blacks get
3
Canadian rugby league club who offered Sonny Bill Williams huge deal says All Black has 'shown interest'
4
All Blacks to instead play each other, full-contact, after typhoon thwarts Italy match
5
RWC war of words breaks out as World Rugby retorts Scotland's legal threats over possible cancellation of decisive game
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
02:16

Kiwi Richie Stanaway 'a bit more comfortable' ahead of Bathurst tilt
01:53

Stop whingeing: Scott McLaughlin's pre-Bathurst message to Holden rivals
00:34

'Do it for New Zealand' – Scott McLaughlin determined to claim first Bathurst crown
01:53

Aussie great casts doubts over Scott McLaughlin's Supercars dominance