Kiwi teen’s bid for F1 drive kick starts this weekend with F2 debut in Austria

A Kiwi driver is travelling from Italy to Austria tonight for his first drive in Formula Two, in the restart of the F1 season.

Canterbury teenager Marcus Armstrong has been living the dream in an Italian Villa, complete with pool, across the road from Ferrari's head office.

The famous Fiorano test track and F1 Facility is just over the back fence.

The 19-year old's bid for an F1 drive kick starts this weekend with his first official drive in Formula Two as part of the Ferrari driver academy.

It’s eight months since he last raced, having gone through lockdown in New Zealand, then two weeks in Italian quarantine and the dreaded Covid-19 test.

As part of the strict F1 restart rules, he has to be tested every five days next time, just before race one on Saturday, local time.