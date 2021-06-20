TODAY |

Kiwi teen Liam Lawson becomes youngest winner in German Touring Cars history

Source:  1 NEWS

Teenage Kiwi driver Liam Lawson has become the youngest race winner in German Touring Cars history, an even more remarkable feat considering it was his first ever competitive outing in the car.

The 19-year-old Kiwi continued his show his class, triumphing in his first race in the car. Source: 1 NEWS

The 19-year-old started seventh on the grid but moved up the field to cross the finish in first place, helping Ferrari become the first non-German manufacturer to win a race in 25 years.

It is the second time Lawson has won on debut, having driven to victory in his Formula 2 debut in Bahrain earlier this year.

