Kiwi Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen making shock return to open-wheel racing

It doesn't matter if he's doing 300km/h at Bathurst or cruising around the Hampton Downs car park.

Put simply, Shane van Gisbergen loves to race.

That’s why the Bathurst 1000 winner is planning to go back to his roots by taking part in next year's New Zealand Grand Prix.

“It's pretty awesome. This is sort of what I used to race in 2006, 2007, I think,” van Gisbergen said.

“It's good to come back and do something different and try some stuff.”

After his breakthrough win on Mount Panorama in October, he made a successful rally debut in Auckland a month later. Now, after almost 14 years, it's back to open wheel racing.

Although after so long, van Gisbergen said he'll have to ease his way back.

“I didn't stall so that's good,” the Kiwi driver joked.