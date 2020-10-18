Kiwi Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen claims his first Bathurst 1000 title

Shane van Gisbergen has secured a memorable Supercars victory for Holden in the iconic Australian motoring brand's final Bathurst 1000.

In teaming up with, now four-times winner Garth Tander, van Gisbergen conquered Mount Panorama for the first time to claim the 161-lap enduro on Sunday.

The Red Bull champion held off numerous fierce passing attempts from Ford's Cameron Waters, who started the great race in pole position.

Not even two safety cars being called in the final nine laps could derail van Gisbergen's charge towards glory.

The New Zealander's previous best result at Bathurst was second in 2016 and 2019, while veteran Tander had previously tasted the ultimate success in 2000, 2009 and 2011.

It was van Gisbergen's 40th Supercars career win and the 34th time a Holden car has won at Mount Panorama.

Chaz Mostert, who won a dramatic Bathurst 1000 in 2014 driving a Ford, ensured four Holden drivers stood on the podium by coming third - with co-driver Warren Luff.

The result means Commodores have won five of the past six Bathurst 1000s, with only Scott McLaughlin (2019) saluting for Ford since 2015.

It is Holden's last Supercars race in an official capacity before the red lion is retired by General Motors at the end of this year.

In paying tribute to the brand, van Gisbergen stuck a Holden flag in his car as he completed his victory lap.

"It's just awesome. The last few laps with the safety cars were really tough," he said.

"It's a great way to send out Holden. Thanks to Garth, he did an awesome job. I just wish my mum and dad were here."

Defending champion McLaughlin finished fifth in what could be the Ford superstar's last race in Australia before he begins an IndyCar career.

But he was still able to celebrate his third-straight Supercars championship after he clinched the title at last month's round at Tailem Bend.