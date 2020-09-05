TODAY |

Kiwi Supercars star Scott McLuaghlin cruises to race one win in Townsville

Source:  AAP

Ford flyer Scott McLaughlin is back to his best after claiming his 53rd Supercars career victory, dominating from pole in race one at the Townsville SuperSprint.

McLaughlin started off the weekend with a dominant win ahead of two more races tomorrow. Source: SKY

The Shell V-Power star had little trouble in securing his 10th win of 2020, dominating from start to finish in the 39-lap race at Reid Park on Saturday.

It was McLaughlin's second-straight win after taking out the final race of last weekend's Townsville event, when he stopped Holden rival Jamie Whincup from claiming a round three-peat.

McLaughlin finished more than three seconds ahead of Tickford's Cameron Waters, while Chaz Mostert was the first Holden driver across in the line in third.

"We had a great qualifying car, which we worked on this morning. We didn't touch the race car at all from last week so it bodes well for us," McLaughlin said.

Always competitive in north Queensland, Whincup kept up his championship fight with McLaughlin by placing fourth.

McLaughlin's fellow New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen added another chapter to his horror season with the Holden driver forced to retire.

The Red Bull ace qualified second and seemed perfectly placed for a tilt at a maiden victory in 2020, but his Commodore had major issues and was slapped with a black flag on lap 21.

