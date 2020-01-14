Kiwi Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin to make his IndyCar debut in October

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin will compete in his first IndyCar series race in the United States next month.

Scott McLaughlin completed more than 140 laps of the 6km Sebring International Raceway in Florida. Source: Team Penske

The two-time championship winner has been confirmed as a starter by Team Penske for the series finale in St Petersburg, Florida on October 25.

McLaughlin was expected to race in the American open-wheel championship earlier this year in Indianapolis but the Covid-19 pandemic scuppered those plans.

The 27-year-old's American ambitions built momentum after encouraging performances in pre-season testing at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas and Sebring International Raceway in Florida.

Since then McLaughlin has put himself in prime position for a third straight Supercars' title, leading the championship by 143 points with three races remaining.

"This is something I haven't stopped thinking about, but I wanted to ensure my focus was on winning our third-straight Supercars championship for DJR Team Penske," the New Zealander said.

"We are still laser-focused on that and have three more rounds to get it done, but I'm equally as excited to finally get the chance and make my INDYCAR debut.

"I've been doing everything I can to keep up with the series this year, from watching as many races as I can on TV to even talking to the drivers and some of the engineers back at the Team Penske shop.

"I never knew if I would be able to get behind the wheel of one of these cars this year due to all the Covid-19 restrictions, but I wanted to be ready if it became an opportunity."

McLaughlin's IndyCar debut will come just a week after the Supercars' season- ending Bathurst 1000 at Mt Panorama on October 18.