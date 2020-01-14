TODAY |

Kiwi Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin finishes third-fastest in IndyCar testing

Source:  AAP

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has produced another impressive display behind the wheel in IndyCar testing, finishing third-fastest.

Scott McLaughlin completed more than 140 laps of the 6km Sebring International Raceway in Florida. Source: Team Penske

The DJR Team Penske ace was one of 27 drivers to take part in Wednesday's test run at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

The session was topped by experienced Australian Will Power with a one minute and 46.7603 second fastest lap but McLaughlin's best was just half a second off his Penske teammate's mark.

This year's Supercars championship is looking increasingly like it will be McLaughlin's last in Australia before a move to America.

While the 26-year-old will return to Australia to begin his title defence at the season opening Adelaide 500 next week, the Texas practice run was important ahead of his IndyCar series debut at the Indianapolis Grand Prix in May.

"It's hard on your neck and body," McLaughlin said of the open-wheel racer.

"I've been training really hard to get ready for it. I'm really happy with the car so far.

"I felt really comfortable and my seat position is really good. That's ideal because I'm not going to have many times in the car before the Indianapolis Grand Prix."

