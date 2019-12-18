Kiwi Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin caps off stellar 2019 by tying the knot in Calfornia

Kiwi Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has wrapped up his incredible 2019 by marrying his American partner Karly Paone in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California over the weekend.

"It has been an incredible year and I could not think of a better way to top if off," McLaughlin told speedcafe.com.

"I am incredibly fortunate to have Karly in my life and to have so many friends and family here to celebrate our wedding. It has been a terrific day."​

McLaughlin dominated this year's Supercars series on his way to back-to-back championships and also added his first Bathurst title.

The impressive results have seen him invited to participate in an IndyCar rookie evaluation test in Florida next month, leaving the newlywed couple enough time for a honeymoon before his trial.