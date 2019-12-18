TODAY |

Kiwi Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin caps off stellar 2019 by tying the knot in Calfornia

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has wrapped up his incredible 2019 by marrying his American partner Karly Paone in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California over the weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

McLaughlin married his American partner Karly Paone over the weekend. Source: Breakfast

"It has been an incredible year and I could not think of a better way to top if off," McLaughlin told speedcafe.com.

"I am incredibly fortunate to have Karly in my life and to have so many friends and family here to celebrate our wedding. It has been a terrific day."​

McLaughlin dominated this year's Supercars series on his way to back-to-back championships and also added his first Bathurst title.

The impressive results have seen him invited to participate in an IndyCar rookie evaluation test in Florida next month, leaving the newlywed couple enough time for a honeymoon before his trial.

The testing will take place at the world famous Sebring International Raceway on January 13.

Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Kiwi Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin caps off stellar 2019 by tying the knot in Calfornia
3
'Absolutely sh*t my pants' - Steven Adams ecstatic after pulling off clutch play during OKC's comeback win over Bulls
4
Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua makes three changes for next month's Nations Cup in the UK
5
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
01:51

Kiwi Chelsea Herbert becomes latest female driver in Toyota Racing Series

Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen awarded Barry Sheene Medal as Supercars' best and fairest
01:53

Supercars drivers call for regulation changes after McLaughlin dominates 2019

Scott McLaughlin responds to critics after winning back-to-back Supercars titles