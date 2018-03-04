 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Kiwi Supercars ace Shane Van Gisbergen claims back-to-back Adelaide victories

share

Source:

AAP

Two pole positions, two race wins.

The Holden driver was unstoppable in the new season's opening weekend.
Source: SKY

The numbers don't get much better for Holden's Shane van Gisbergen after the opening weekend of the Supercars championship in Adelaide.

As his Red Bull Holden Racing Team stablemate and defending champion Jamie Whincup failed to finish a Supercars race for the first time in 136 races, van Gisbergen made it four wins from as many starts on the streets of Adelaide in today's 250km finale.

In front of a record crowd of 85,100, van Gisbergen made the most of Whincup's drama to leave South Australia with a 32-point lead in the championship standings.

It's the 2016 champion's 26th race win in his career and he joins Whincup (08, 09) and Marcos Ambrose (04, 05) as the only drivers to claim four consecutive victories in Adelaide.

Bathurst 1000 winner David Reynolds, who briefly jumped van Gisbergen mid-race following a pit stop before being overtaken a few laps later, took out second place and leave Adelaide in second place on the championship standings.

Holden veteran Garth Tander came home third in a solid result for the 40-year- old driver.

Ford star Chaz Mostert was fourth, a position his teammate Mark Winterbottom seemed destined to claim before a drive-through penalty in lap 56 for excessively cutting the kerb at turn two of the 2.33km street circuit.

Winterbottom would eventually come home 13th but he was not the only major name to struggle.

Whincup was 11 seconds clear at the front with 30 laps gone when his gearbox blew up.

The seven-time driver's champion attempted to steer his Commodore back to the pits for repairs but the damage to his transaxle was too great and he had to retire for the first time since the Gold Coast event in 2013.

Ford driver Scott McLaughlin, who started the day just behind the Red Bull pair on the grid, had to settle for a 10th-place finish after a puncture on lap 25 scuppered any hope he held of a podium finish.

The championship's next stop is the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 22-25.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Bronze Bomber bought up his 40th career victory in New York.

Watch as Deontay Wilder decimates Luis Ortiz to retain WBC title

00:15
2
Josef Nurkic earned OKC's ire in Portland’s 108-100 win.

Russell Westbrook fires up after Trailblazers star's cheap shot on Steven Adams

00:15
3
Lam went behind the posts to put the ball down but was met by a flying shoulder.

All-in Super Rugby brawl erupts in Buenos Aires after Hurricanes try-scorer smashed into barrier by stampeding Jaguares tackler

00:14
4
The Bronze Bomber retained his WBC title with victory over Luis Ortiz.

'I am the most baddest man on the planet' - Deontay Wilder sounds warning to Joseph Parker, Anthony Joshua

5
Jordie has graduated from being called "bub" to "udon" by his older brother.

As it happened: Hurricanes' gutsy second half effort leads to big win over Jaguares

20:41
Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.

Sunday feature: Family of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows open up about case that shocked the nation

Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.

01:53
Professionals from both sides of the Tasman have been in Northland this week to discuss how Maori students can reach their academic potential.

Education experts say New Zealand needs major shake-up to boost the achievement rates of Maori

Professionals from both sides of the Tasman have been in Northland this week to discuss how Maori students can reach their academic potential.

01:58
Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes with around 4000 of them progressing to kidney failure.

Rate of Pacific Islanders and Maori needing treatment for diabetes slowing

Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes.

00:45
Coral drew the picture in early September 2003, as part of a Father’s Day card for Ron.

'She tried to warn us' – father of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows reveals chilling picture

Coral drew the picture in early September 2003, as part of a Father's Day card.

00:15
The New Zealand skipper was left unbeaten on 112 as England pinched a four run win in Wellington.

Kane Williamson century in vain as England snatch low scoring thriller to take ODI series lead

The visitors managed a four-run victory over New Zealand in a tense affair at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 