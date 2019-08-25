Kiwi Supercars ace Scott McLaughlin sets Bathurst practice record

Runaway Supercars series leader Scott McLaughlin has sounded an ominous warning, setting a new lap record on an incident-packed opening day of practice for the Bathurst 1000.



Ford gun McLaughlin made it clear he was hungry to claim a maiden Bathurst title, clocking a blistering two minutes, 03.77 seconds this afternoon.



It was 0.06 of a second faster than McLaughlin's old mark set in 2017.



Defending series champion McLaughlin topped the time sheets in the third and final practice session of the day ahead of Holden's four-time Bathurst winner Jamie Whincup and Ford young gun Cam Waters.



McLaughlin has adopted a "win it or bin it" approach at Mount Panorama in a bid to break his Bathurst duck after jumping to a 598-point championship lead ahead of the Great Race.



"I had a lot of fun. Hopefully tomorrow the (forecast) rain stays away and we can have another crack," McLaughlin said of his record.



But the New Zealander will know it only takes one mistake to come undone on the mountain - especially after the notorious track claimed more scalps today.



Your playlist will load after this ad

The field for the third one hour practice session was missing the Holdens of former Bathurst winner David Reynolds and wildcard entry Brodie Kostecki which remained in the garage after practice crashes.



Holden young gun Macauley Jones was officially Mount Panorama's first scalp, hitting the concrete wall at The Cutting so hard it loosened the roof in the opening session.