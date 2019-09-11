Kiwi Scott Mclaughlin waiting for IndyCar green light from Australian government

Scott McLaughlin is aiming to make his IndyCar debut next month, pending a travel exemption to the United States from the Australian government.

Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealander has done a series of tests for Team Penske earlier this year, peaking the IndyCar team's interest.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed Mclaughlin's introduction into the competition.

The 27-year-old says his ability to compete in this season's Indycar competition is now in the hands of government officials.

Should he get the green light, Mclaughlin would join fellow New Zealander Scott Dixon on the IndyCar grid.

The two-time Supercars champion hopes to arrive in Florida for the IndyCars season's final round, which is a week after the last Supercars event at Bathurst.