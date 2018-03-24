Kiwi Scott McLaughlin licking his wounds after his golden Supercars run ends

Supercars championship leader Scott McLaughlin is licking his wounds after his golden run came to an end at Winton.

Scott McLaughlin on the podium at the Australian GP. Source: Getty

The Shell V-Power ace leaves the Victorian circuit following crucial mistakes in both races that cost him victory.

McLaughlin claimed two poles, but his best race result came on Sunday with a third-place finish as teammate Fabian Coulthard cantered to an easy victory.

The Ford flyer still goes into the four-week break with a 131-point buffer in the standings over Red Bull Holden ace Shane van Gisbergen.

Despite the missed opportunities, McLaughlin isn't down on himself.

He believed Saturday's race where he led before an error from the safety-car restart was the worst result of the two.

A win there would have seen him become the first driver in 10 years to claim five Supercars victories in a row.

"(Sunday) I didn't get the start. Fabian was better off there and he was very fast," McLaughlin said.

"I was definitely more disappointed about (Saturday).

"It was nice to continue my consistency (in qualifying) and we know we have a fast car so we'll keep going."

The seventh round of the season takes place at Darwin's Hidden Valley Raceway on June 15-17.