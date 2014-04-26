 

Kiwi Scott Mclaughlin claims pole for first Winton Supercar race

Ford's Scott McLaughlin has claimed pole position for today's 120km Supercars race at Winton with a scorching final lap of qualifying.

Scott McLaughlin speaks to ONE News.

The DJR Team Penske driver is in sparkling form ahead of the weekend's opening race in north-east Victoria, notching his fifth career pole after back-to-back last-round wins in Perth.

"I was pretty pumped after that one," McLaughlin said.

He qualified in one minute and 19.3807 seconds, 0.1640 ahead of Ford's Chaz Mostert, who also made a late charge.

Holden's Shane Van Gisbergen was 0.03 seconds away third, while his Triple Eight Racing teammate Jamie Whincup qualified fourth fastest.

McLaughlin's teammate and championship leader Fabian Coulthard will start from fifth on the grid after qualifying in 1:19.762.

After heavy rain during Friday's practice session, conditions have improved with sunny skies expected to continue for the rest of the weekend.

Mostert's fellow Prodrive driver Mark Winterbottom snuck into the top 10 while Nick Percat will aim to give Brad Jones Racing home track success two years running from sixth on the grid.

