Kiwi rider killed at Isle of Man TT motorcycle race

Kiwi rider Chris Swallow has died after an accident at the Isle Of Man TT event, aged 37.

The Wellingtonian was an experienced rider, competing in the Senior Classic TT, and crashed at the Ballaugh Bridge section of the course.

Swallow regularly competed at the event, finishing fourth in last year's race.

"The Manx Motor Cycle Club wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Chris' family including his father Bill and his wife Jen and children," a statement from the race organisers said.

"Chris was an experienced competitor. He made his debut in the 2007 Manx Grand Prix and was a regular competitor in the Classic TT Races. He achieved two runner-up places in the 2012 Classic Manx Grand Prix - the 350cc and 500cc Races - and was fourth in last year's Senior Classic TT Race."

Swallow is the eighth Kiwi to be killed at the notoriously dangerous event, and the first since 2010.