Kiwi Richie Stanaway 'a bit more comfortable' ahead of Bathurst tilt

It's been a disappointing year for Kiwi Supercars driver Richie Stanaway, but the 27-year old is optimistic of turning things around heading into this weekend's Bathurst 1000.

Part of the only all-Kiwi team with Garry Rogers Motorsport, Stanaway hit the Mount Panorama circuit this afternoon for the weekend's first practice session, hoping for a change of luck.

Stanaway was axed by Tickford Racing at the end of 2018, following a 25th place finish in the Supercars championship, but he's now targeting redemption.

"You just hope you'll roll the dice correctly and make the right predictions for what you'll need for the last couple of stints in the race," Stanaway told 1 NEWS.

"It's my fourth Bathurst now, so [I'm] starting to get rid of those rookie nerves when you're doing it for the first few times and feeling a bit more comfortable now second year as a primary driver too."

Teammate Chris Pither brings a tad more experience to Mount Panorama, this weekend his 10th time at Bathurst. He's hoping that the Kiwi contingent can get the job done this weekend.

"Richie and I are both Kiwis, both driven before together in the past for the Putiki Induro Cup, so we know each other. We get along well and that all adds up, too, so the continuity and consistency in the team helps to find that last little bit."