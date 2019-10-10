TODAY |

Kiwi Richie Stanaway 'a bit more comfortable' ahead of Bathurst tilt

1 NEWS
More From
Motorsport

It's been a disappointing year for Kiwi Supercars driver Richie Stanaway, but the 27-year old is optimistic of turning things around heading into this weekend's Bathurst 1000.

Part of the only all-Kiwi team with Garry Rogers Motorsport, Stanaway hit the Mount Panorama circuit this afternoon for the weekend's first practice session, hoping for a change of luck.

Stanaway was axed by Tickford Racing at the end of 2018, following a 25th place finish in the Supercars championship, but he's now targeting redemption.

"You just hope you'll roll the dice correctly and make the right predictions for what you'll need for the last couple of stints in the race," Stanaway told 1 NEWS.

"It's my fourth Bathurst now, so [I'm] starting to get rid of those rookie nerves when you're doing it for the first few times and feeling a bit more comfortable now second year as a primary driver too."

Teammate Chris Pither brings a tad more experience to Mount Panorama, this weekend his 10th time at Bathurst. He's hoping that the Kiwi contingent can get the job done this weekend.

"Richie and I are both Kiwis, both driven before together in the past for the Putiki Induro Cup, so we know each other. We get along well and that all adds up, too, so the continuity and consistency in the team helps to find that last little bit."

Qualification for this weekend's Bathurst 1000 begins tomorrow.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Stanaway and co hit the track at Mount Panorama for practice this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
More From
Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
'We can't control the weather' – Steve Hansen reacts to All Blacks' cancelled World Cup clash
2
What does the Typhoon Hagibis cancellation mean for the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup?
3
Confirmed: All Blacks v Italy Rugby World Cup match called off due to Typhoon Hagibis
4
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
5
Ma'a Nonu's Blues departure confirmed after former All Black signs with US club
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Scott Dixon places fourth in IndyCar championship after podium finish in season's final race

Sebastian Vettel ends 13-month winless streak with Singapore GP victory as Ferrari go one-two

Charles Leclerc claims third-straight F1 pole position despite 'losing control' during Singapore GP qualifying

Seven-time Supercars champ at risk of being banned for 'disgraceful' spray towards Auckland race officials