Kiwi rally veteran among motorsport's best for new enviro-friendly competition

For more than two decades, Dunedin rally driver Emma Gilmour has just about seen every piece of gravel road across New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad





Now she’s spreading her wings to the other side of the globe to do the same thing, albeit in a very different type of vehicle.



The 41-year-old has been hand-picked as the only New Zealander to compete in the inaugural season of Extreme-E.



The series is a radical new off-road motorsport series that sees E-SUVs racing head-to-head in areas of the world that have been damaged by climate change or human interference.



The objective of the series is to use sport and entertainment to highlight critical challenges facing the planet, trigger environmental change and to develop sustainable technologies and promote the adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future.



And it has some serious backing.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton owns a team, as does Jenson Button. Former rally drivers Sebastien Loeb and Carlos Sainz will also be competing.



Gilmour told 1 NEWS she's both nervous and excited about competing.