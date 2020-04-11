Kiwi racing car drivers strap into simulators to stay race-ready

Simulators are now all the rage around the world at all levels of motorsport, and a Malaysia-based Kiwi team is strapping themselves in from the comfort of home.

Reid Harker was set to race in Porsche's Asia Carrera Cup but he and his teammates raced home to self-isolate as sports competitions around the globe were being called off.

Harker is now keeping himself race-ready by strapping himself in to a racing simulator, giving him the ability to drive the world most famous circuits from the comfort of his own home.

Harker's team is headed by Earl Bamber, who is now back on the family farm in the Wanganui National Park replacing the sounds of engines with a roar of a different kind.

"You can't go running because it’s the middle of the roar and there’s a lot of deer around here, obviously being a deer farm, and they’ll kill you," he said.

Bamber's stay in New Zealand is the longest time the driver has stayed in one place at a time with motorsport requiring a hefty amount of travel.