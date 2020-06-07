Kiwi motorsport up-and-comer, Liam Lawson, ready to strap back into Formula 3

Rising motorsport star Liam Lawson, has taken on the world's best over the last couple of months and now he will be returning to the Formula 3 championship.

The 18-year old will be racing against the clock as he journeys to his base of operations in the UK as Lawson is expecting to land just 12 hours before a mandatory 2 week isolation period for incoming travellers kicks in.

It will be a timely arrival, however, with the Austrian Grand Prix fast approaching and limited time to prepare.

Lawson said: "All the preparation for the year is going to have to be done in this month. Working with the team it's all going to have to happen really quick because there will be no time."

The shortened Formula 3 season will be challanging for all drivers involved, with six rounds crammed into just eight weeks, although Lawson has found himself in good stead after participating in series of virtual races throughout the lockdown, yielding some impressive results against his racing heroes.

Lawson lead the likes of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the Virtual China Grand Prix and nearly beat out Kiwi Supercar stars Scott McLaughlin and Sane Van Gisbergen in an agonisingly close finish whilst racing in a local E-series.

"I was gutted at the time but they were both in a call together so they were teaming up to put me in a position where I couldn't win," Lawson said.