Kiwi motorsport star Liam Lawson tops podium in Formula 2 debut

Young Kiwi motorsport sensation Liam Lawson has topped the podium in his first ever Formula 2 race in Bahrain overnight.

The Kiwi motorsport driver blitzed the start and held off his rivals to take the win. Source: Spark Sport

The 19-year-old spent the majority of the race in a to-and-fro battle with Theo Pourchaire, before the Frenchman was forced to retire, allowing Jehan Daravula to race up to Lawson and attempt to overtake the Red Bull driver.

But the kid from Pukekohe fought him off, putting in a defensive masterclass to cross the line a second in front of his Indian rival and claim his first F2 victory in the 2021 season opener.

"Yes boy, thank you guys, thank you very very much," a stoked Lawson told his Red Bull team after the checkered flag.

Fellow Kiwi driver Marcus Armstrong did not have quite the same start to his season, crossing the line in tenth in the second sprint race of the day.

The feature race of the weekend will take place tonight, both men vying for a podium spot to start their season with a bang.

