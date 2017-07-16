Kiwi motocross star Levi Sherwood lands unreal double backflip to grab ANOTHER X-Games gold

Kiwi motocross rider Levi Sherwood has grabbed his second X-Games gold medal in Minneapolis today, claiming the top prize for best trick after already winning first place in the freestyle event.

Sherwood landed a no-handed double backflip to score 92.00, before producing a nak-nak double backflip on his second run to score 92.33 and secure the gold.

Australian pair Jackson Strong and Clinton Moore took home silver and bronze respectively.