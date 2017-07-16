 

Kiwi motocross star Levi Sherwood lands unreal double backflip to grab ANOTHER X-Games gold

Kiwi motocross rider Levi Sherwood has grabbed his second X-Games gold medal in Minneapolis today, claiming the top prize for best trick after already winning first place in the freestyle event.

Sherwood added "best trick" to his freestyle medal in Minneapolis.
Source: SKY

Sherwood landed a no-handed double backflip to score 92.00, before producing a nak-nak double backflip on his second run to score 92.33 and secure the gold.

Australian pair Jackson Strong and Clinton Moore took home silver and bronze respectively.

The medal is Sherwood's fifth at the X-Games, having claimed three silver medals at the Los Angeles X-Games in 2010.

Sherwood's final jump secured victory, scoring 92.33 points after landing a no-handed double backflip.
Source: SKY

