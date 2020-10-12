Kiwi motocross star, 18, dominates US series with fourth straight win

Kiwi Motocross star Rachael Archer has claimed her fourth straight victory in the Grand National Cross-Country Series in America today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hailing from the King Country, the 18-year-old has been dominating the series, claiming a 40 second victory in today’s race.

Although winning is something she is now familiar with, the post-race celebrations may still take some getting used to, with the rising star saying the champagne showers nearly got the better of her.

“I shotgunned my champagne at the end and your body's like, so depleted, it just soaks up anything you get, so I got a bit drunk. But I’m OK now,” she said.