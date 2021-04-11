Kiwi Mitch Evans soars to second in Formula E championship with productive Rome round

Kiwi driver Mitch Evans has climbed to second in the Formula E championship after a strong weekend in Rome.

Evans earned his second podium finish of the season with a third placing in the opening race before adding a sixth place finish to his weekend in the Italian capital.

The results put Evans on 39 points after four rounds, four points behind championship leader and Jaguar teammate Sam Bird.

Evans’ hopes of a stronger finish in the second race were dashed by a late safety car but he remained positive.

“We were strong in the first few laps,” Evans said, reflecting on the race.

“The last few laps were going to be spicy… but from 12th on the grid to sixth is great for the team and to score these points is really strong.