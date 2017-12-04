 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Kiwi Mitch Evans promoted to podium finish after Hong Kong race winner disqualified

share

Source:

NZN

Mitch Evans has been handed a belated podium finish at opening round of the Formula E championship in Hong Kong.

The New Zealand driver benefited after the winner of race two, German Daniel Abt, was disqualified following a post-race inspection of his Audi car.

Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden was promoted to first while Jaguar driver Evans climbed a spot after crossing the line fourth on Sunday.

It leaves 23-year-old Evans sixth in the all-electric series, with Briton Sam Bird claiming top spot overall after winning race one.

The former GP2 series driver was encouraged by his opening efforts, having set the fastest time in qualifying for race two.

The second of 10 rounds is in Marrakesh on January 13.

Evans originally finished fourth at the opening Formula E round but made it onto the podium after Daniel Abt was disqualified following a post-race inspection of his car.
Source: TVNZ DUKE

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
Ngannou needed just over 100 seconds to find his opening - and he didn't disappoint.

Francis Ngannou annihilates Alistair Overeem with devastating left uppercut in first round KO win at UFC218

02:10
2
The Kiwi forward is having a close shave to raise $100,000 for the charity of his good mate Kevin Carr with pancreatic cancer.

All Black Sam Whitelock 'feeling lighter already' after shaving famous shaggy locks to raise $100K for friend with terminal cancer

00:20
3
Charges were placed to bring down the upper level of the Silverdome in Detroit – it’s not clear what exactly went wrong.

Watch: Whoops! Demolition explosives fail to bring down US stadium

4
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

00:30
5
Steve Smith's mindgames did the trick once again as he got opener Mark Stoneman two overs before the Day Two's end.

England lose early wicket after throwing away appeal on plumb LBW late on second day

05:21
Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.

'You're asking me to jump the gun' - Jacinda Ardern cagey on forcing those on benefits into work

Shane Jones has suggested those on the dole who won't work should face tougher sanctions, but the PM says that needs to be discussed.

01:47
Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training" if Shane Jones' scheme is to work.

Business NZ on Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole scheme - 'the government should ensure they are work capable'

Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training".

01:09
Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says Alexandra and Blenheim are going to swelter today.

Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.


00:15
The search for Emma, 20, was suspended yesterday due to soaring temperatures.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie to resume this morning

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.


00:50
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 