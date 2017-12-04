Kiwi Mitch Evans promoted to podium finish after Hong Kong race winner disqualified

Mitch Evans has been handed a belated podium finish at opening round of the Formula E championship in Hong Kong.

The New Zealand driver benefited after the winner of race two, German Daniel Abt, was disqualified following a post-race inspection of his Audi car.

Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden was promoted to first while Jaguar driver Evans climbed a spot after crossing the line fourth on Sunday.

It leaves 23-year-old Evans sixth in the all-electric series, with Briton Sam Bird claiming top spot overall after winning race one.

The former GP2 series driver was encouraged by his opening efforts, having set the fastest time in qualifying for race two.