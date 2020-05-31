Kiwi Marcus Armstrong to test Ferrari F1 car as part of 2021 season preparations

New Zealand motor racing driver Marcus Armstrong will have the experience of a lifetime in the coming days.

Source: 1 NEWS

Christchurch’s Armstrong, part of Ferrari’s Driver Academy, will drive the 2018 Ferrari F1 car next week at the famous Fiorano track in Maranello, Italy.

The test drive will be part of Ferrari’s season opening testing, where new F1 signing Carlos Sainz will get his first taste of driving the famous Red flying machine.

Sainz won’t get a chance to drive Ferrari's 2021 car, the SF21, until the start of official pre-season testing in Bahrain, which is scheduled to take place from March 12-14.

The five-day test will also involve Armstrong, who is about to confirm his new F2 team for this year, and German Robert Shwartzman.