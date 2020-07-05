Kiwi Marcus Armstrong produces stunning drive for second place on F2 debut

Kiwi driver Marcus Armstrong had a Formula 2 debut to dream of, sealing a second placed finish at Austria's Red Bull Ring.

Qualifying 13th on the grid for the Formula 2 season opener in Spielberg, ART's Kiwi driver Armstrong showed his immense potential, gliding through the field to reach the podium.

British driver, and Armstrong's Ferrari Driver Academy alumni Callum Ilott took the victory driving for UNI-Virtuosi, while Prema's Robert Shwartzman took third for an all-Ferrari podium.

Armstrong also finished ahead of last year's Formula 3 teammate, Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 icon, Michael Schumacher.