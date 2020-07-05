TODAY |

Kiwi Marcus Armstrong produces stunning drive for second place on F2 debut

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi driver Marcus Armstrong had a Formula 2 debut to dream of, sealing a second placed finish at Austria's Red Bull Ring.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After qualifying 13th, Armstrong showed his class to get on the podium in Austria. Source: Spark Sport

Qualifying 13th on the grid for the Formula 2 season opener in Spielberg, ART's Kiwi driver Armstrong showed his immense potential, gliding through the field to reach the podium.

British driver, and Armstrong's Ferrari Driver Academy alumni Callum Ilott took the victory driving for UNI-Virtuosi, while Prema's Robert Shwartzman took third for an all-Ferrari podium.

Armstrong also finished ahead of last year's Formula 3 teammate, Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 icon, Michael Schumacher.

This morning's race was the 40-lap feature race, with a shorter sprint race to be held tonight as a curtain raiser to the first Formula 1 grand prix of the 2020 season.

Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Dan Carter clobbered on club rugby return before putting on masterclass
2
Adam Blair comforts inconsolable Broncos skipper after latest loss
3
Aaron Smith magic sparks stunning Highlanders try against Crusaders
4
Warriors player returning to New Zealand after pregnant wife in car crash
5
'He's trying to play til he's 40' – Dan Carter out to beat dad's record with club return
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

'One of the best in history' - Kiwi IndyCar champ Scott Dixon could have dominated F1 too, vet says

Small crowd will be allowed to return to Supercars event in August

Scott McLaughlin picks up second win in Supercars season restart in Sydney

McLaughlin finishes third in second Sydney race as surprise Supercars dark horse takes checkered flag