TODAY |

Kiwi Hayden Paddon's WRC return over before it began following high-speed crash in practice

1 NEWS
More From
Motorsport
UK and Europe

Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon has had his latest shot at returning to the WRC ruined before it even really began after a high-speed crash during practice.

Paddon was thrown a lifeline by M-Sport Ford for Rally Finland after failing to secure a full-time contract in the WRC this year, but the 32-year-old's return flatlined after he crashed. He was in sixth gear when the crash happened.

M-Sport Ford team principal Rich Millener said soon after Paddon's car was too badly damaged to line-up for Thursday's start and there wasn't enough time to bring in a replacement car for the even.

Millener was also quick to absolve Paddon of any blame, saying a rock pulled onto the road was the cause of the incident.

"A rock has been pulled out on one run, he turned the car around, went back up the same stretch of road only to find that rock in the middle of a blind, sixth-gear right hander.

"The rock hit the bottom of the sump guard and lifted the car into the air. They were just passengers, nothing they could do about it.

"You can't go into every corner lifting off in case you've pulled a rock out. It's the nature of testing, you're always going to be the first person to find anything you've pulled out on the previous run."

Millener said the team looked at every option to get the Kiwi racing this weekend.

"A rock has been pulled out on one run, he turned the car around, went back up the same stretch of road only to find that rock in the middle of a blind, sixth-gear right hander.

"The rock hit the bottom of the sump guard and lifted the car into the air. They were just passengers, nothing they could do about it.

"You can't go into every corner lifting off in case you've pulled a rock out. It's the nature of testing, you're always going to be the first person to find anything you've pulled out on the previous run."

Paddon told 1 NEWS last before he travelled to Finland he was ready for the fight of his life to keep his place in the WRC.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dumped by Hyundai, Paddon will drive for Ford in Finland to prove he belongs in WRC. Source: 1 NEWS

"WRC's still where the heart is. I still feel like I've got unfinished business there, I feel like I'm in a good place as well," he said.

"I want that opportunity to go back there and prove that that's where we belong.

"This is going to be an all or nothing attempt to get back there. If we don't do this, we'll never be back in WRC. It's literally this, or sit at home watching it."

Hayden Paddon's badly damaged Rally Finland car.
Hayden Paddon's badly damaged Rally Finland car. Source: WRC
More From
Motorsport
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
2
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
3
The player had just been issued a red card for punching a member of the opposing team.
Police investigating after volunteer referee punched by player during Otago club rugby final
4
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reacts after the Maika Sivo try. Parramatta Eels v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 27th July 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Refs dropped after Warriors loss as NRL head of football admits to multiple errors
5
The Black Caps captain was happy to hear how his team’s sportsmanship had inspired young New Zealand sportspeople.
'You just got to get in there' - Williamson has advice for budding young reporter at Black Caps media conference
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
00:20
Protestors are demanding fair elections ahead of September’s general poll.

Nearly 1400 detained in Moscow anti-government protests
00:30
Hamilton finished third to last after crashing twice while Max Verstappen managed to come out on top.

Spin outs galore feature in wet and wild German F1 GP - and even Lewis Hamilton got caught up in the chaos
Lewis Hamilton wins the Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton takes German GP pole as Ferrari continues to struggle in 2019

Person dressed as clown sparks brawl on cruise ship